CAT restrains govt from transferring or posting IAS cadre officers without the recommendations of Civil Services Board

November 13, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, on Monday directed the State government not to issue orders of appointment, transfer and posting in IAS cadre posts without the recommendations of the Civil Services Board. The tribunal passed the interim order on an application filed by the Kerala IAS Officers Association, IAS officers B. Ashok and Priyanka G., challenging the government decision to transfer certain IAS Officers allegedly in breach of Indian Administrative Service Cadre) Rules, 1954 and Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Amendment Rules, 2014.

The tribunal observed that the State government had no case that after 2014-2015, the Civil Services Board was ever convened or recommendations sought. No explanation was also offered as to why the Civil Services Board was not convened. “Necessarily, it has to be presumed that the allegations of the applicants on facts is, prima facie, established as not disputed.”

The association contended that it was the Civil Services Board which should make recommendations for appointment and transfer of the cadre officers. Besides, a cadre officer appointed to a cadre post shall hold office at least for two years, unless in the meantime he or she has been promoted, retired or sent on deputation outside the State or training exceeding two months and further that the transfer and posting of a Cadre Officer before such minimum specified period shall only be on recommendation of the Civil Services Board. The issuance of frequent orders of transfers and posting in respect of IAS Officers in the State without any recommendation of the Civil Services Board and without adhering to any of the conditions which are mandatorily to be followed is legally not sustainable. The government contended that the IAS Cadre Rules, 1954 as amended in 2014 and 2016 do not mandate that all transfers and postings of IAS officers shall be only on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board. Even as per the Rules, the recommendations of the Civil Services Board may be required only if the IAS officer is transferred prematurely before completion of the period of service in a post.

