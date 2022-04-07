CAT extends stay on forest official’s posting

April 07, 2022 19:22 IST

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, on Thursday extended until further order its stay on the State government order transferring and posting Deputy Conservator of Forests N.T. Sajan, who is facing allegations in the Muttil illegal tree felling case, as Chief Conservator of Forests, Southern Circle, Kollam.

Meanwhile, the government defended the transfer order and submitted before the CAT that it was only a charge arrangement made in view of the administrative exigencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stay order came on a petition filed by Sanjayan Kumar, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, challenging the government order.

The government submitted that that the IFS (cadre) Rules were not applicable in the case of charge arrangements. The charge arrangements could be altered at any time by the appointing authority. Therefore, the posting of Mr. Sajan in full charge of CCF (Southern Circle) was not irregular.

As for the allegation against Mr. Sajan, the government told the tribunal that a special investigation team of the Crime Branch was investigating the case and the government was yet to receive a report.