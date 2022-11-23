  1. EPaper
Cash-strapped Kochi Corporation to seek govt. support to tide over crisis

Civic body blamed for alleged lethargic approach to timely collection of taxes; Mayor to meet Finance and Local Self-Government Ministers next week

November 23, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The cash-strapped Kochi Corporation is hoping for a largesse from the State government to tide over the present crisis.

With pressure mounting from all sides to clear pending bills, including salary arrears of contingent workers and contractors, Mayor M. Anilkumar is planning to meet Finance and Local Self-Government Ministers next week to request them to release funds for the civic body.

The paucity of funds has also crippled various development activities of the Corporation.

“The State government owes the civic body a whopping ₹197 crore on various counts. The Corporation is in dire straits, and it requires the support of the State government to get over the crisis,” said Mr. Anilkumar.

The State government owes the Corporation ₹104 crore towards reimbursement of pension and other retirement benefits of employees of the civic body. The compensation for GST, which is due from the 2018-19 fiscal, would come to around ₹92 crore. The government’s decision to take away the advertisement revenue and entertainment tax from local bodies had hit the Corporation hard. The delay in disbursing GST compensation has made matters worse for the civic body, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has come under fire for failing to find out its revenue sources. The lethargic approach of the civic body to timely collection of taxes, including professional taxes and various fees, must also be blamed for the crisis, said civic officials.

Expenses incurred by the Corporation during the pandemic have also contributed to the worsening financial state of the civic body.

Incidentally, contractors, to whom the civic body owes around ₹100 crore, have threatened to go on strike.

The Corporation is hoping to get some funds from the government to come out of the crisis and to clear some pending bills, Mr. Anilkumar said.

