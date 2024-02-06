Cash-strapped Kochi Corporation gets a surplus Budget of ₹46.30 crore

February 06, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

A surplus Budget of ₹46.30 crore for the 2024-25 financial year was tabled in the Kochi Corporation Council on Tuesday.

The Budget tabled by Corporation Secretary Chelsasini V. estimated an income of ₹1,201.94 crore against an expense of ₹1,155.63 crore.

A road cluster project by developing and interlinking major roads in the city at an estimated cost of ₹40 crore has been proposed in the Budget, for which the State government has already assigned ₹30 crore with more funds expected. Major roads would be elevated to smart roads by reconstructing them, complete with scientific drainage system, signage, and service ducts, for which ₹50 crore has been earmarked. Main roads in the city would be made differently abled-friendly with an outlay of ₹3 crore.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed for operating mini buses and e-buses which remain outside the public transport network. The project, which will be executed in association with the Transport department, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and private bus operators, has been assigned an initial outlay of ₹2 crore.

All junctions in the city will be developed in a phased manner with Alinchuvadu Junction, Thoppumpady Junction, Palluruthy-Kacheripady Junction, Edappally High School Junction, and Fort Kochi Veli Junction to be developed in the first phase. The project has been allocated ₹5 crore.

A permanent road repairing unit complete with a pothole filling machine will be set up, for which an allocation of ₹6.72 crore has been made.

A parking policy will be drawn up for the city with the help of experts. More public and private spaces will be identified for developing parking facilities. Tender formalities have been completed for a multi-level parking facility alongside the Ernakulam market at an investment of ₹22 crore.

An SPV will be formed for the operation of roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessels. One of the four floors of the proposed cultural complex will be allotted as working space for the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) while the possibility of a museum related to ship building on the top floor will be explored in association with Cochin Shipyard Limited. The project, which was allocated ₹5 crore in the State Budget, has been assigned ₹15 crore.

Consultations are on with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to develop Koker’s Theatre in West Kochi into a theatre complex and cultural centre. The Budget has earmarked ₹1 crore each for the renovation of the animal birth control veterinary hospital at Brahmapuram and the modernisation of the abattoir at Kaloor and the construction of a new abattoir at Marakkakadavu. All cemeteries in the city will be given a facelift, for which ₹2 crore has been allocated.

