Cash-strapped civic body in a fix over Kochi metro road widening

KOCHI

11 November 2021 21:48 IST

Thripunithura Municipality passes resolution asking KMRL to bear cost, as it cannot afford the ₹100-cr. project

The previous governing committee’s undertaking to fund a 22-metre four-lane road complete with a state-of-the-art bus terminal alongside the proposed extension of the Kochi metro from S.N. Junction to the railway station seems to have landed the cash-strapped Thripunithura Municipality in a soup.

With the pandemic hitting its finances hard, the Municipality can ill-afford the proposed project entailing an estimated ₹100 crore. To make things worse, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), trusting the Municipality’s past undertaking, has not included the road in its financial estimate, thus threatening nightmarish congestion on the narrow road whenever the extension happens.

Left with hardly any other alternative, the Municipality has now passed a unanimous resolution asking KMRL to bear the cost of widening the road to 22 metres. A people’s movement spearheaded by Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA) has also gathered momentum.

“We are hardly in any financial position to take up such a huge project. Hence, we have passed the resolution and given it to KMRL,” said Rema Santhosh, Municipal Chairperson.

A delegation led by Hibi Eden, MP, and including representatives of TRURA, had on Monday met KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera. “Mr. Behera seemed open to the idea, which may cost an estimated ₹50 crore. The hardly thought out undertaking by the previous municipal governing committee has definitely complicated things, since a local body with limited resources can hardly afford such a project. Besides, it is unfair to ask one local body to bear the expense when no other local body along the entire metro stretch had to undertake any such liability for road infrastructure,” said Mr. Eden.

Mr. Behera said technical and feasibility aspects of the proposal were being looked into. “We are looking into the monetary aspects and technical aspects like whether sufficient land is available for widening,” he added.

TRURA chairman V.P. Prasad said extending the proposed four-lane road 350 metres beyond the railway station up to Hill Palace Road will serve the purpose of a bypass. “A project revision has now been necessitated by the action of the previous governing committee. However, we can overcome that hurdle through concerted efforts cutting across political affiliations,” he observed.