Cash prize for NUALS team from Kochi

The National University of the Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, will provide a cash prize of ₹75,000 to the university team that figured among the top four in the recently held global moot court competition based on environment held at Florida. An official release said that the decision was taken by the NUALS executive council under the chairmanship of K.C. Sunny, Vice-Chancellor.

A team comprising of Lijin Varughese, Nikitha Susan Paulson, and Samyukta Ramaswamy, students of final year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) course here, had secured distinctions in the 23rd Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition, 2019, held at the Stetson University of Law, Gulfport, Florida, U.S.A.

Other teams which came in the top four were National Law School, Bengaluru; Singapore National University, and The University of Philippines.