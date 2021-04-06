Cases spike in Ernakulam with 487 testing positive

KOCHI

06 April 2021 23:28 IST

The district recorded a spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 487 people testing positive.

Five health workers were among those who were infected. The active caseload has crossed the 3,000-mark and now stands at 3,013.

Koothattukulam recorded the highest number of cases with 23 people testing positive. This was followed by Thrikkakara with 22 new cases, and Thripunithura with 18 new cases.

As many as 191 people have tested negative. A total of 9,291 samples were sent for testing.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 1,948 are recuperating at home, 38 patients are at PVS Hospital and 30 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital. At private hospitals, 262 patients are being treated, while 39 people are at FLTCs and 120 patients are admitted at SLTCs.