Cases registered against two recruitment agencies in Kochi as part of ‘Operation Abroad’

November 24, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A special drive code-named ‘Operation Abroad’ targeting overseas recruitment agencies was organised by the Kochi city police on Thursday.

As many as 13 recruitment centres were inspected and the Ernakulam Town South police registered cases against two agencies. The drive was launched in view of a recent spurt in complaints against recruitment agencies.

With the rise in job opportunities abroad since the pandemic, several recruitment agencies have mushroomed targeting young job aspirants. According to the police, many such agencies collected huge sums from job aspirants but failed to deliver the promised jobs.

The drive was launched on the orders of District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar. He said similar drives would be held in the coming days.