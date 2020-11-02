Cases fall to 518 in district

Kumbalam, Angamaly record over 20 cases each

New COVID-19 cases in the district fell to 518 on Monday from over 1,000 fresh cases on each day of the weekend.

Testing also dipped to 3,095 on Monday, compared with over 5,000 samples that were collected on Saturday and Sunday.

Of the people who tested positive on Monday, six people had arrived from outside the State, 407 acquired the infection through local contact and the source of infection of 97 people could not be traced. Eight health workers were newly infected.

Kumbalam and Angamaly recorded over 20 cases each on Monday. People from areas including Kalamassery, Fort Kochi, Thrikkakara, Maradu, Pachalam, Aluva, Kadungalloor, and Kaloor tested positive.

A total of 29,242 people remain in quarantine in the district. While 261 patients were admitted to FLTCs and hospitals on Monday, 228 people were discharged. The district’s active case load is now at 12,233 COVID-19 positive people.

While 9,454 people are recovering at home, 167 patients are at SLTCs, 969 people are FLTCs, 779 are at private hospitals, 61 patients are at PVS Hospital and 199 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital.