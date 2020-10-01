Caseload puts patient transport on brink of breakdown

Kochi

01 October 2020 01:30 IST

Efforts on to decentralise the system with the help of teams at local body level

The surge in COVID-19 caseload in the district has left the mostly centralised patient transport and management system struggling to keep up over the past week.

Earlier in the district’s pandemic trajectory, patients would be shifted to first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) or hospitals soon after they tested positive, even if it was at night, said Zeenath Rasheed, councillor representing Kalvathy, Division 2, of the Kochi Corporation, which has recorded several positive cases of infection in more than two months. Now, delays can range from a day to three days, she said, even for patients experiencing some discomfort from their symptoms. Recently, she has had to call the control room and officials handling the shifting to get patients moved to COVID facilities, and had received prompt responses, Ms. Rasheed said.

Sheeba Lal, who represents Fort Kochi Veli, where the entire division remains a containment zone, said considering the distance to FLTCs far away from West Kochi and the need to disinfect the transport vehicle after every trip, the process had been taking a while recently.

Advertising

Advertising

After testing negative, travelling back from treatment centres far away from Kalvathy has also been a hassle for patients, Ms. Rasheed said. “Returning to West Kochi from centres in Angamaly or Kothamangalam has been expensive for residents, particularly daily wage earners,” she added.

Patient load management, with the goal of making beds available for patients who actually need them, is handled from the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (IC4), along with the telemedicine system, said a health official.

Once a person tests positive, patient data is entered onto the ‘Care’ platform, a web-based app readied by volunteers, that prepares a patient card and creates a request for a bed, depending on the patient’s condition. Transport is then arranged through the software that also tracks ambulance and other patient transport vehicles, besides keeping tabs on bed availability at the various COVID-19 care facilities. The patient card is sent to the receiving facility, so that it will have the patient’s details upon his/her arrival, and an emergency tab in the system allows beds to be allotted for those who need them urgently.

This load balancing system floundered a little when cases hit new peaks recently, the official said. The whole process has been happening in a centralised manner so far with the small teams at the telemedicine unit and the IC4 handling patient data and transport. An attempt is being made now to decentralise it, with peripheral teams in the respective local bodies entering patient data to hasten the process, he said.

“We are trying to get panchayats to use the care platform and use their own vehicles to shift patients rather than rely on the central team. Controlling transport centrally, as it has been happening so far, can be hazardous with the caseload increasing. The system is still being fine-tuned,” he added. A pool of around 250 double-chambered vehicles is ready at the local body level, the official said.