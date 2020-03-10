Kochi

Case to be registered for blowing nose, spitting in public

As part of proactive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, all station house officers in the Kochi city police have been asked to take action against those found spitting or blowing nose in public under Section 120(E) of the Kerala Police Act, said a press release.

The Kerala police have made it clear that the failure to inform the Health Department by those who had travelled to coronavirus-affected countries will be treated as an offence.

The Health Department had said that those who had travelled to countries where COVID-19 cases had been reported should not participate in any public event, festival or mass prayers in the State.

