Case study presented on transition to digital court environment

October 19, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The critical aspects of the transition to a digital court environment and the implications for various stakeholders were highlighted on Thursday at a case study presented by Daksh, a Bengaluru-based think tank and research institution on the technological transformation of the Kerala High Court.

High Court judges Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V., Dr. Asharaf S., Dean, Development, and Professor, Kerala Digital University, and Advocate Santhosh Mathew spoke at the presentation held at the High Court.

The participants discussed the issue of resistance among certain stakeholders to changes brought about by the Case Management System (CMS) and emphasised the need for effective change management strategies to mitigate such resistance.

