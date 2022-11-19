Case registered for using child during protest in Kochi

November 19, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police have registered a case against around 20 Youth Congress activists, Congress councillors, and the mother of a five-year-old child who was made to participate in a protest in front of the Kochi Corporation office in violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Friday.

The protest was organised in the wake of the incident in which a three-year-old child had fallen into an open drain at Panampilly Nagar and had a miraculous escape.

The case was registered on a petition filed by District Child Welfare Council vice president K.S. Arunkumar. “The child was made to lie down shirtless on the ground under the sun and was wrapped with waste, including plastic waste. This amounted to violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act,” he said.

Section 75 states that “whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or wilfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed, or neglected in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental or physical suffering, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of ₹one lakh or with both.”

Fort Kochi Councillor Antony Kureethara claimed that the organisers did not force any child into the protest, but the child’s own mother volunteered to participate along with her son to draw attention to the gravity of the issue at Panampilly Nagar. “By her own account, she did this to ensure that no other child met with a similar fate. Drains are in similar state across the Corporation. The Mayor has to take into confidence the councillors and act accordingly rather than in a unilateral way he does now,” he said.

The Opposition staged a protest in front of the Corporation office on Saturday as well raising the issue.