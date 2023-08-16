HamberMenu
Case registered for defaming actor Tovino Thomas

August 16, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Panangad police have registered a case against a man for allegedly defaming actor Tovino Thomas over social media platform Instagram.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on August 8 after a petition filed by the actor with the State Police Chief was forwarded to the Panangad police. The FIR, however, named the accused as yet unidentified.

“We are currently investigating the case and the accused remains to be traced. We cannot yet share his identity,” said Panangad police sources. Once the accused is tracked down, his mobile phone purportedly used for making the alleged defamatory messages would have to be seized for forensic examination.

As per the FIR, the accused kept on messaging the actor over Instagram in a manner irritating him for a period between July 7 and August 7.

The police had registered the case invoking IPC Section 500 (defamation) and Section 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger) of the Kerala Police Act.

