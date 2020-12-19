Case registered against two for attacking woman BJP worker

Attack allegedly carried out by bike-borne men

The police have registered a case against two suspected Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers who allegedly attacked a woman campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Beypore. The incident took place on Friday while she was on her way home after work.

BJP leaders, who lodged a petition with the Beypore police, alleged that Deepthi Rijesh, the victim, was attacked for her active participation in the local body election campaign for the BJP candidate.

There were sloganeering against her by the CPI(M) activists after their victory and she had been challenged to come out, they said.

The attack was allegedly carried out by two motorbike-borne men near BC Road.

The woman, who was hospitalised following a neck injury, was discharged on Saturday.

The Beypore police said they were yet to identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, the local BJP leaders alleged that the police were trying to slow down the probe without even searching for the criminals. They also claimed that the suspects were those who took part in the sloganeering against the victim during the victory celebrations.