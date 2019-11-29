Case registered against film piracy

The Ernakulam North police have registered a case against the uploading on the Internet pirated copies of the latest Malayalam flick Moothon starring Nivin Pauly.

A team led by North Station House Officer Sibi Tom and comprising sub inspectors V.B. Anas and Sreekumar have launched a probe. ADGP and nodal officer of the Kerala Cyberdome, Manoj Abraham, has promised to track down the offenders.

The pirated copies of the film directed by Geethu Mohandas and produced by Vinod Kumar had appeared on the Internet within a week of its release in theatres. An FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the production house.

Unlike in the past when piracy attracted only minor punishment, the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2019, has made distribution, possession and even viewing of pirated copies an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of ₹10 lakh.