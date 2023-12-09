Case registered against DSA activists who staged protest at Navakerala Sadas in Kochi

December 09, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police have registered a case against two persons on charge of obstructing and assaulting police officers on duty during the Navakerala Sadas held at Marine Drive on Friday evening.

The accused are Rejaz M. Sheeba Sydeek, 25, a journalist from Elamakkara, and his friend Muhammed Haneen, 26, of Kollam. Both are activists of the Democratic Students Association (DSA), a Left-leaning outfit with a stated objective of supporting the struggles of oppressed sections of society.

They had turned up at the venue of the Navakerala Sadas to protest against the registration of case against Mr. Sydeek by the Vadakara police for a report he had published in connection with the blasts at the Jehovah Witnesses’ congregation at Kalamassery in October that killed eight persons. He was booked on charge of provocation with intent to cause a riot.

They raised a banner, which read ‘journalism is not a crime,’ shouted the slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, and distributed pamphlets of the DSA. “We had asked them not to do it and to clear the place. When they resisted, we took them into custody,” said Central police sources. They were booked under Section 117 (e) [threatens, obstructs or assaults a police officer with the manifest intention of preventing such officer from discharging any of his duties] of the Kerala Police Act. They were later released on bail.

Video emerges

Incidentally, a video has emerged of the two being roughed up by a mob near the venue in the presence of the police. Asked whether the police had a registered a case on mob violence, police sources said they had not received any complaint.

However, Mr. Haneen, the convener of DSA, said a complaint was lodged as soon as they were released on bail. He alleged that the mob was made up of CPI(M) supporters, especially DYFI activists, who were serving as volunteers at the venue. “The police literally gave up us to the mob to be beaten up for around 30 minutes. Even a woman sub-inspector was attacked by the mob,” he said.

Mr. Haneen said the DSA had been organising a month-long campaign drawing attention to the alleged persecution of Mr. Sydeek for his report published by Maktoob Media that alleged bias in the detention of Muslim youths in connection with the blasts. “Since the Navakerala Sadas was being held in the constituency of Mr. Sydeek, we chose to stage a protest to draw attention to the issue,” he added.

“The police even delayed taking us to the hospital where we weren’t given any treatment. We were taken into custody around 6.30 p.m. and were detained till around 1.30 a.m,” he said.

Meanwhile, a youth, who claimed to be a CPI(M) branch committee member, from Thammanam complained of being roughed up for sitting alongside the DSA students.