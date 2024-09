The Chengamand police in Kerala have registered a case against actor Alencier on a petition filed by a junior artiste.

The actor has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 451 (house-trespass).

The alleged incident took place at a hotel in Bengaluru between June 2017 and December 2018.

The case will be forwarded to the police station concerned in Bengaluru.