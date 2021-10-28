Case registered against 15 students after KSU-SFI clash at Choondy

Argument over erecting flagpole leads to tension

The Edathala police have registered a case against 15 students, reportedly members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) after they clashed on the road at Choondy in Aluva.

An argument over erecting a flagpole led to the tension on Tuesday around 10 p.m. The tension continued for almost an hour till the police intervened and removed those involved. Several persons are said to have sustained minor injuries.

The police have also booked 25 identifiable persons and launched an investigation to identify the remaining members involved in the clash.

Found dead

The body of a man who had reportedly gone missing since Sunday night was recovered from a waterbody at Kothad on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jayan Thekkedath, 42, a resident of Mamangalam, Ernakulam. The Palarivattom police had registered a case and launched an investigation since he had reportedly gone missing at around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The car belonging to the deceased was found parked along Kothad bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Later, his body was found under the bridge.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the police said. The body was handed over to the kin after formalities.

Woman drowns

A woman drowned after she reportedly jumped into Muttar River from a bridge at Eloor in what is suspected to be a suicide on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Lekha M.S, 55, of North Kalamassery. Though firefighters and locals rescued her, she died while being rushed to a hospital.

Suicide prevention helpline — 0484-2540530