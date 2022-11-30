Case against SFI activists for alleged kidnap of KSU candidate

November 30, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Udayamperoor police on Wednesday registered a case against three Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists following allegation by a third semester student of S.N. Law College, Poothotta, that she was kidnapped by them to win the college union election held on Tuesday.

Drama unfolded after the SFI and the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) were tied in nine seats each in the contest for the post of class representative. This necessitated a re-election, which was scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

In her complaint, KSU candidate Praveena said her friend had called her around 1 p.m. and asked her to go to the parking area of the college. “She requested me to accompany her to the hospital as she was unwell, and we boarded a car in which there were two other students,” she added.

According to Praveena, the car went towards Puthiyakavu and took routes that she was not familiar with even as her friend later told her that she did not want to go to hospital. “The two persons, who were seated in front of us, were on the phone, and we were later dropped at Nadakkavu,” she said.

She accused SFI activists of duping her by using her friend as bait to make her stay away from the campus at the time of polling. The Udayamperoor police, who initially registered a missing case, later withdrew it based on Praveena’s statement.

A case has been registered under Sections 362 (abduction), 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. SFI leaders did not comment on the incident.