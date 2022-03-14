Case against Dileep: HC seeks govt. response on allegation of police harassment

Petitioner alleges police harassed him to give false statement about mobile phones

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the government to a writ petition filed by a person engaged in digital marketing works, alleging that the Crime Branch (CB) team harassed him to give a statement that it was he who had destroyed data from the mobile phones of actor Dileep and other accused in the criminal conspiracy case.

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on a petition by Saisankar from Kozhikode who had claimed to have studied cyber forensics and is one of the clients of Senior High Court Lawyer B. Raman Pillai.

The court, meanwhile, ordered that the investigation officers “will not harass the petitioner or his wife without issuing summons or notice.”

In his petition, Saisankar said the investigation officers had asked him to help them analyse the forensic analysis report of the mobile phones of actor Dileep and other accused. He had also sought the help of the petitioner to rectify the glitch in the officers' laptop as the computer got hung after browsing 22,000 pages of the forensic report.

The petitioner submitted that the investigating officers had asked him about Senior High Court lawyer B. Raman Pillai whom the petitioner had engaged in filing a bail application in a false criminal case registered against him. The petitioner said he had only a casual acquaintance with Dileep when they met at the office of Mr. Pillai.

The police officers told him that the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report had showed that the mobile phones had come in contact with a computer owned by the petitioner's wife. The investigating officer had called him to the Police Club at Aluva last week and asked to give a confession statement before the Magistrate Court saying that he had destroyed materials from the mobile phones and that he did so as directed by the lawyers of Dileep to defeat the order passed by the High Court to surrender the phones.

He, however, refused to give such a statement. The petitioner told the police officers that he had discussed with Mr. Pillai only his case in which a bail application was filed and nothing else.