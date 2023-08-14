HamberMenu
Case against bishop: HC adjourns hearing on govt. appeal

Sessions court had acquitted bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, from a nun rape case

August 14, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to next week hearing on an appeal filed by the State government against the Kottayam Additional District and Sessions Court acquitting bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, from the nun rape case.

The State government in its appeal contended that the prosecution had proved through documentary evidence the presence of the accused on the days when the rape and sexual assault took place. However, without appreciating the evidence of the prosecution in the correct perspective, the trial court had misconstrued facts and law and acquitted him of the charges of rape.

The appeal said that trial judge had appreciated the evidence presented by the prosecution with a predetermined mind to acquit the accused. In fact, every attempt had been made to discredit the victim by wrongly considering the evidence.

