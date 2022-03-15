Case against bar in Kerala for engaging women to serve liquor

Irregularity in IMFL stock registry: Excise officials

The Excise department has registered a case against a newly opened bar near Cochin Shipyard in Ernakulam for allegedly engaging women, including foreigners, for serving liquor in violation of the Abkari Act and the Foreign Liquor Rules.

The case was registered on Monday invoking Rule 27A of the Foreign Liquor Rules and Section 56B of the Abkari Act and violation of licence conditions 12 and 9A.

Videos of the opening of the swanky bar showing foreign women serving liquor had gone viral on social media, with the description as Kerala’s first pub. The bar authorities, however, denied to have ever claimed it to be a pub since the State government has so far not issued licences for opening pubs. They also said that they did not employ a single women and that the foreign women who served the liquor were friends who did so at a private party.

Compoundable charges

The Excise officials said apart from engaging women, the Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) stock registry was also found to be not updated. Notwithstanding the case, the bar can continue to function since the charges are compoundable. “We will forward a report to the Excise commissioner who will decide whether to suspend the licence or restrict action to issuing a show-cause notice,” said P.V. Aleyas, deputy Excise commissioner, Ernakulam.

However, invoking Rule 27A (no woman shall be employed in any capacity for serving liquor in a licenced premises) and condition No 9A in FL3 Form, which sets a similar condition, in pursuant to the amendment of the Foreign Liquor Rules in December 2013 has raised some confusion considering a High Court verdict.

The High Court had in 2015 upheld a petition moved by two women working as waitresses/restaurant assistants in a bar attached to a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram questioning the provisions on the ground that they fell afoul of the Constitutional scheme of gender equality as spelt out in Articles 14, 15 (1) & (2) and 16 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of India.

A senior Excise official said that despite that being the case, the rules have not been amended. He, however, said if the aggrieved parties questioned it in the court, they may likely get a favourable verdict.

“But the provision governing the employment of women was inconsequential in the instant case since there were other violations, including regarding the stock register,” he said.