KOCHI

21 July 2020 23:20 IST

The Aluva East Police have registered a case against 45 persons on the charge of cremating the body of an aged woman at Thottaykkattukara without observing the COVID-19 protocol.

The police said that no physical distancing was maintained during the cremation. A probe was on to trace the people who attended the function.

