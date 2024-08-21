Cartoons offer a critical perspective on life, society: ISRO Chairman

Cartoons have the power to take a critical look at happenings in society and convey it in a language powerful enough to connect with the common people, S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has said.

“The illustrious works of cartoonists from across the country, especially in Kerala, have brought us joy as they had mapped various contemporary issues affecting society with a critical eye,” he said in his inaugural address at the National Cartoon Fest organised by the Kerala Cartoon Academy in association with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Chavara Cultural Centre at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery here on Wednesday.

Recalling his passion for cartoon, Mr. Somanath said he won the first prize in cartoon competitions in his college days at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam. “But I knew that it was not my path and did not become a cartoonist. I am not a cartoonist even now,” he said while referring to the cartoon that he drew as part of the inauguration that showed a Malayali running a tea shop on the moon with a caption that “India may be able to land a man on the moon in 2040”.

The ISRO Chairman referred to one of the cartoons on space displayed at the venue that weaved in the grim reality of life, saying that people could be taken to space as they were capable enough to manage a life without food, water, and other essentials. He said such works provided meaningful insights about the life of the common people.

Joshy Benedict, who won the award for the best animated short film at the 70th National Film Awards, Sumangala (best dubbing artiste - female), and television award winner B. Sajeev were felicitated on the occasion.

A cartoon exhibition, a caricature challenge towards relief efforts in the landslide-hit Wayanad district, and a cartoon training programme for children are the highlights of the event that will conclude on August 25.