Cartoonist Sukumar remembered

October 23, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cartoon Academy organised a cartoonist Sukumar memorial meeting in Thrikkakara on Sunday. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who inaugurated the memorial meeting, recalled the late cartoonist as a person who prompted several generations to think and laugh. He said the late cartoonist watched the society closely with a great sense of humour. The memorial meeting, held at the NSS Karayogam Hall, Palachuvadu, also saw the release of a book by the late cartoonist. The book Saukhyam was released by Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai, said a press release here.

