HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cartoonist Sukumar remembered

October 23, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cartoon Academy organised a cartoonist Sukumar memorial meeting in Thrikkakara on Sunday. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who inaugurated the memorial meeting, recalled the late cartoonist as a person who prompted several generations to think and laugh. He said the late cartoonist watched the society closely with a great sense of humour. The memorial meeting, held at the NSS Karayogam Hall, Palachuvadu, also saw the release of a book by the late cartoonist. The book Saukhyam was released by Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai, said a press release here.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.