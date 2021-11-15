Cartoonist Anoop Radhakrishnan files police complaint against cyberbullying

KOCHI

15 November 2021 19:11 IST

Art work won honourable mention at recent Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Awards

Cartoonist Anoop Radhakrishnan has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of the police against “cyberbullying” by persons who claimed that one of his cartoons made in March 2020 brought dishonour to India.

He said he had been receiving abusive calls from hundreds of people, who appeared to have even posted his phone number online over the last two days. He said he was forced to shut down his phone on account of the torrent of abusive calls.

The cartoon by Mr. Radhakrishnan had won honourable mention at the recently announced Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Awards, but the Bharatiya Janata Party had been quick to criticise the Akademi and the cartoonist for what it said was bringing a bad name to the country.

The cartoon depicted a cow draped in a shawl as representing India at a global meeting on COVID-19. Mr. Radhakrishnan said the cartoon was produced in the early phase of the pandemic when cow dung and cow urine were being touted as easy cures for the infection.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Cartoon Academy has described as unfortunate the controversy over the cartoon that was posted on social media in March. In a statement here, the Academy said that cartoon is an art form that takes a critical look at society. Both the forces in power and those in the Opposition often come up as themes of cartoons. Being a popular art form, they are always in the public eye. Both criticism and praise of cartoons and cartoonists were welcome but not beyond a certain limit, when it became abusive, the statement added.