Cartoon exhibition begins in Kochi

Nearly 35 cartoons by veterans, including Shankar and R.K. Laxman, are on display at the exhibition, which is open till November 26

November 24, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

“Everyone should join hands to protect our Constitution,” critic M.K. Sanoo said here on Thursday.

“We are in the midst of a time when we fear whether the ideals enshrined in our Constitution are in danger,” he said while inaugurating a cartoon exhibition organised by the district committee of the All-India Lawyers Union and Cartoon Academy at Park Avenue near the District Court here.

Nearly 35 cartoons by veterans, including Shankar and R.K. Laxman, are on display at the exhibition, which is open till November 26. The event is held in connection with the Constitution Day observance on November 26, according to the organisers.

