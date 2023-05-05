Cartoon-caricature festival gets under way in Kochi

May 05, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

About 1,000 cartoons that promise to draw a smile and set art lovers thinking are on display at the national cartoon-caricature festival that began at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery here on Friday.

Titled ‘CARiTOON’, the fest has showcased works of a cross-section of artists at the international, national and regional levels. The bold and incisive cartoons have mapped themes ranging from global warming, poverty and racialism to the impact of war on humanity and decline of democracy across various countries.

“The fest, which has been divided into various sections, included nearly 125 global cartoons, works of the legends, cartoons by national-level artists and members of the Kerala Cartoon Academy, which is organising the event,” said K. Unnikrishnan, chairman of the academy.

Cartoonists including Miroslaw Hajnos (Poland); Mustafa Kurmali (Turkey); Javier Cubero Torres (Cuba); Ahmd Khbaly (Morocco); and Makmun Amoeng (Indonesia) are among the international artists, who had used their illustrations to speak about the dangers of global warming and its after-effects on the environment. The works of Shiqinghe (China); Friedrich Tasser (Italy); Mahdieh Sabbaghkar (Iran); and Weng Lifeng (China) have captured the ravages of war through their poignant expressions.

The section on cartoons by the legends and the current batch of prominent artists has etched multiple themes including politics, group infightings within various parties, and the problems faced by the common man. Some of the outstanding cartoons that were published in various newspapers have also been displayed.

The organisers said that the fest provided an opportunity to the new generation to watch some of the outstanding cartoons and caricatures. It will conclude on May 8.