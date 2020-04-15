Cargo operations resume at Calicut airport

After a gap, several airline companies have resumed their freight operations from Calicut International Airport.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said that both domestic and international cargo operations are going to be in full swing in the coming days. Vegetables, fruits and medicines are being transported to Dubai and Muscat and other Gulf destinations.

Several airline companies such as flydubai have started operating cargo services to the United Arab Emirates. SpiceJet is also operating domestic flights to Mumbai and Chennai as well, Mr. Rao said.

The nationwide lockdown had abruptly grounded the operation of passenger flights at the airport from March 22. Freight from the airport had also remained suspended though the lockdown curbs were not applicable to cargo flights. However, Indigo and Air India conducted cargo services to Delhi and Mumbai till March 24.

Five passenger aircraft have been parked at the airport. “We are fully prepared to operate any flight for medical relief or evacuation,” Mr. Rao said.

Calicut airport, which is the seventh top international airport in the country, has an average monthly cargo movement of 2,360 tonne. Of this, 2,320 tonne is in the international sector.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that all scheduled international commercial passenger flights will remain closed till May 3. However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DCGA.

During the lockdown period, the DGCA had given special permission to conduct cargo operations using passenger-category aircraft.