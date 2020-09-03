Cargo ferry bound for Maldives to call at Kochi

KOCHI

03 September 2020 22:23 IST

A regular cargo ferry service between India and the Maldives will be launched from September 20 from Tuticorin. The service will be received at Kochi on September 22 and will reach the island country on September 26.

The vessel will return from the Maldives on October 1. There will be two or three services a month, said Amit Narang, joint secretary, ministry of external affairs, during a virtual conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Mr Narang said that the commencement of the direct dedicated cargo ferry service between India and the Maldives was an important milestone in the geo-economic and political relations between the two countries.

Advertising

Advertising

The new service will be a boost to business communities in both the countries to expand their businesses and trade relations, he added.