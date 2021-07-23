Career guidance for dropouts, abuse survivors

Programme being run by trained career guides under CGACC

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the General Education Department has rolled out an extensive career guidance programme for school dropouts and sexual and physical abuse survivors in girls’ shelter homes under the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society (KMSS). The society has two types of girls’ homes in every district, with one dedicated for school dropouts and comprising mostly tribal community members, and the other for sexual abuse survivors.Of the total 288 residents, the programme, largely meant for those who have passed SSLC and Plus Two, will benefit 142 at present.

The programme is being run by trained career guides under the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell (CGACC) of the General Education Department.

“Rather than limiting to one-time career guidance,We plan to follow up their cases meticulously up to a point where they attain academic stability. We have already conducted sector-specific career orientation sessions largely with the help of women career guides and it has evoked very good response,” said Jeevan Babu, Director of General Education and KMSS.

The sessions helped the girls clear doubts and make the correct choices in keeping with their aptitude.

“Already, 14 girls have chosen law as their career and are being trained to crack the national-level Common Law Admission Test or State-level Kerala Law Entrance Examination while another eight are preparing for medical entrance,” said Bobby Joseph, State consultant, KMSS. Similarly, separate training modules are being held for various streams. The orientation course in the first phase was held on Zoom over five days with experts drawn from diverse fields. They cleared the doubts of the participants and guided them based on their aptitude and imparted awareness about various premier institutes in their chosen fields.

“In the second phase, we plan to attach two career guides to each home. They will visit the homes once in a fortnight or a month and constantly interact with the girls. It will continue to a point where they become self-sufficient either academically or professionally,” said C.M. Azeem, State coordinator, CGACC.