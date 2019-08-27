Kochi

Cardinal: laity involvement in church crucial

more-in

The involvement of members of the laity was crucial to strengthen the church, Cardinal George Alenchery has said.

He was speaking at the valedictory of a meeting between 35 pastoral council secretaries and Bishops at the Syro-Malabar Synod held here.

This is said to be the first time that such a meeting is being held in the history of Syro-Malabar Church.

Participants at the meeting expressed concern at even internal issues of the church being unduly discussed widely in social and other media.

They also sought urgent steps to prevent destruction of nature.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2019 12:49:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cardinal-laity-involvement-in-church-crucial/article29263464.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY