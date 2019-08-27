Cardinal: laity involvement in church crucial

The involvement of members of the laity was crucial to strengthen the church, Cardinal George Alenchery has said.

He was speaking at the valedictory of a meeting between 35 pastoral council secretaries and Bishops at the Syro-Malabar Synod held here.

This is said to be the first time that such a meeting is being held in the history of Syro-Malabar Church.

Participants at the meeting expressed concern at even internal issues of the church being unduly discussed widely in social and other media.

They also sought urgent steps to prevent destruction of nature.