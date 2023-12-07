Cardinal George Alencherry steps down as head of Syro-Malabar Church

December 07, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Cardinal George Alencherry has stepped down as head of the Syro-Malabar Church and its Major Archbishop after Pope Francis accepted his request to be relieved of duties considering his health condition and the increasing demands of pastoral care.

The Pope also accepted a request from Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Thrissur to be relieved of his duties as the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

The announcements were made at a crowded press conference convened by Cardinal Alencherry at the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church at St. Thomas Mount, near Kochi.

Acrimonious relations

The decisions by the two top functionaries of the Church to step down is expected to bring the curtains down, at least temporarily, on acrimonious relations between the vast majority of the six-lakh strong Catholics in the archdiocese and the official Church hierarchy.

Cardinal Alencherry, 78, said he was laying down office as a contented person and thanked everyone who helped him carry out his duties in keeping with God’s will. He took charge of the affairs of the Syro-Malabar Church on May 29, 2011.

Curia bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurakkal will temporarily hold charge as administrator of the Syro-Malabar Church until a new archbishop is selected by the synod of bishops of the Church in January next year.

Former bishop of Melbourne Bosco Puthur will take charge as apostolic administrator of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly in place of archbishop Thazhath.

Requests turned down

The Cardinal said that on two occasions he had requested the Pope to consider relieving him of his duties. The first time, in July 2019, the request was forwarded to the synod of bishops of the Church, which rejected his request. However, the Pope accepted his request made in November 2022, the Cardinal added.

Though the Pope did not respond immediately to his request he had given his consent now. “Therefore, I am formally resigning from the position of the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, to be effective today, 7th of December 2023,” he told the press conference.