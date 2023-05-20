Cardinal expresses shock over wild animal attacks

May 20, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Cardinal George Alencherry said that denying human beings the protection and consideration given to wild animals is unjustifiable. Referring to incidents on Friday in which three people were killed in bison attacks, the cardinal said that these incidents are a matter of shame for the State.

He said in a statement here on Saturday that three people being killed on a day by wild animals is shocking. The government must immediately step in to control wild animal attacks as the incidents brought shame on a modern society.

There should be a protest against the casualness with which those responsible for taking action approached the incidents, the government must end paying lip service and bring about legislation to end the incidents. The cardinal said he joined the families affected in their moment of pain.

Kerala Catholic Federation slammed the government for its “failure” to control wild animal population even as it claimed that continuous wild animal attacks on people living on the foothills plunged their lives into uncertainty. The federation wanted the government should not, through its “irresponsible” attitude, force the people to take to public action and visible modes of protest.