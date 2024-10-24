ADVERTISEMENT

Cardinal-designate George Koovakad arrives in Kochi

Updated - October 24, 2024 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal-designate George Koovakad arrived here from Rome on Thursday to a warm welcome from the faithful, bishops, and priests. Curia Bishop Sebastian Vaniapurakkal was among those present to officially welcome Father Koovakad.

He is the first priest in India to be made a cardinal from the priesthood without being ordained a bishop or an archbishop. After arriving here, he proceeded to Changanassery, where he was given an official reception at his home archdiocese. He will be given a reception by his parish Mammood on Friday.

Fr. Koovakad joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service and served in the Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica and Venezuela. He is working at the Vatican State Secretariat, organising the Pope’s international travels. He will be officially raised as a cardinal in December in Rome.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US