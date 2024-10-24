GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cardinal-designate George Koovakad arrives in Kochi

Updated - October 24, 2024 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal-designate George Koovakad arrived here from Rome on Thursday to a warm welcome from the faithful, bishops, and priests. Curia Bishop Sebastian Vaniapurakkal was among those present to officially welcome Father Koovakad.

He is the first priest in India to be made a cardinal from the priesthood without being ordained a bishop or an archbishop. After arriving here, he proceeded to Changanassery, where he was given an official reception at his home archdiocese. He will be given a reception by his parish Mammood on Friday.

Fr. Koovakad joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service and served in the Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica and Venezuela. He is working at the Vatican State Secretariat, organising the Pope’s international travels. He will be officially raised as a cardinal in December in Rome.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Related Topics

religion and belief / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.