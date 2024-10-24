Cardinal-designate George Koovakad arrives in Kochi

Cardinal-designate George Koovakad arrived here from Rome on Thursday to a warm welcome from the faithful, bishops, and priests. Curia Bishop Sebastian Vaniapurakkal was among those present to officially welcome Father Koovakad.

He is the first priest in India to be made a cardinal from the priesthood without being ordained a bishop or an archbishop. After arriving here, he proceeded to Changanassery, where he was given an official reception at his home archdiocese. He will be given a reception by his parish Mammood on Friday.

Fr. Koovakad joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service and served in the Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica and Venezuela. He is working at the Vatican State Secretariat, organising the Pope’s international travels. He will be officially raised as a cardinal in December in Rome.