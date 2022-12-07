  1. EPaper
Cardinal Cleemis is new KCBC president

He hopes that the assurances given to the Vizhinjam protesters will be fulfilled in a timely manner

December 07, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis has been elected president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council in place of the outgoing Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop. Cardinal Cleemis told reporters after his election that as president of the KCBC, he would work in consultation with the other office-bearers of the bishops’ council to find solutions to issues. He described the contemporary developments as challenging.

He said that the Church had not been against the Vizhinjam port project. The Church had never stood in the way of development. He welcomed the consensus reached between those protesting in Vizhinjam and the government.

He expressed the hope that the government would, in future, intervene in a timely manner whenever some issues came up. He also dismissed the idea of the Church going out of its way to intervene in the FIRs registered in connection with the recent protest in Vizhinjam.

He also said that the government had given the protesters assurances on several issues, which, he believed would be addressed in a timely manner. The election of the new office-bearers of the bishops’ council was held on Wednesday. The KCBC is the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in Kerala.

Bishop Pauly Kannookkadan of Irinjalakuda is the vice-president and Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala of Kannur is the secretary general, said a communication from the KCBC here.

