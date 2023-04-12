Cardinal Alencherry’s views come under fire from members of Church

April 12, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Cardinal George Alencherry’s recent interview, during which he spelled out his views on the current developments in the country’s political set-up and elucidated the experience of Christians under the ruling dispensation, has invited criticism from some quarters that have taken a pan-India view of the situation vis-a-vis the Catholic hierarchy’s approach to the powers that be.

One of the Cardinal’s staunchest critics was senior priest Father Paul Thelakat, former spokesperson and chief editor of Light of Truth, the mouthpiece of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Father Thelakat said that some of the Cardinal’s statements were good. For instance, the Cardinal said, “We are nobody’s vote bank.” The Cardinal does not subscribe to the views of Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Thalassery. It is the Archbishop’s personal opinion, said the Cardinal referring to the former’s public statement directly linking Christian support for the BJP to the price of natural rubber.

The Cardinal also rejected the “anti-Muslim position” taken by a Christian group as it would scuttle communal harmony. At the same time, Christians do not have any such insecurity now, the Cardinal said. However, Father Thelakat said the statement was unfortunate. He (the Cardinal) may be speaking of Kerala. “In states such as Chhattisgarh, UP, Delhi, and Karnataka, Christians feel insecure,” he said.

“There are hardcore extremist organisations and persons in the Sangh Parivar who go on creating problems for Christians and taking to violence. Christian groups organised a protest rally recently in Delhi against ‘rising hate and violence’ against Christians,” Father Thelakat said. The protest was against the alleged harassment of Christians in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

But Father Thelakat welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit to Delhi’s Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Day. “It is indeed a gesture of celebrating with Christians of this country. It is also a way of embracing different faiths. This is a nation of plurality, and I hail the Prime Minister in celebrating the plurality of India,” he said.

But Christians in the country are apprehensive of the “anti-Christian attitude” of the BJP with its Hindutva ideology, which was a monolithic culture of the Hindu Nation of Golwalkar and Hedgewar, the ideologues of the BJP, he said, adding that it was certainly welcome that the Prime Minister was breaking the fundamentalist mould and becoming open to other religions and people of so-called backward and less-privileged groups.

“I do not question BJP leaders coming close to the Christian community. I believe it is no pre-election political gimmick but an honest attempt to reach out to everyone in the country. Christians expect Prime Minister Modi to come out of his silence on the growing anti-Christian intolerance and control extremist elements within the party. The Christian have to be watchful with political prudence. The Prime Minister’s initiative is a positive step, but it must be followed towards other communities,” he added.