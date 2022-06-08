Cardinal Alencherry calls for renewal through introspection
Families, lay people, priests, Church institutions, priests, and bishops should renew themselves through introspection and self-examination, Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, has said. He was inaugurating a three-year Church renewal programme at the Pastoral Orientation Centre in Kochi on Wednesday, said a communication here.
Though the pandemic was a hurdle to Church-related activities, there is now no ban on activities at the parish and organisational levels with proper caution, the Cardinal said. He also called for reducing separation among lay people, priests, and Church authorities.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.