Cardinal Alencherry calls for renewal through introspection

Families, lay people, priests, Church institutions, priests, and bishops should renew themselves through introspection and self-examination, Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, has said. He was inaugurating a three-year Church renewal programme at the Pastoral Orientation Centre in Kochi on Wednesday, said a communication here.

Though the pandemic was a hurdle to Church-related activities, there is now no ban on activities at the parish and organisational levels with proper caution, the Cardinal said. He also called for reducing separation among lay people, priests, and Church authorities.