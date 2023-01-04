Cardamom samples supplied by contractor for use at Sabarimala contain exceeding level of insecticide residue

January 04, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The samples of cardamom supplied by the contractor for use at the Sabarimala contained insecticide residues exceeding Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) stipulated by the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants Toxins and Residues) Regulations, according to a certificate of examination issued by the Government Analyst’s Laboratory at Thiruvananthapuram after examination of the samples. The samples of cardamom supplied by the person who had been awarded the contract were collected and tested at the lab as per the directive of a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court. According to the test report, the samples contained insecticide residues ‘fipronil, tebuconazole, and imidacloprid’ to the extent of not less than 0.061 mg/kg, 0.792 mg/kg, and 0.795 mg/kg respectively which exceeded the MRL. The High Court had directed the Executive Officer of TDB at Sabarimala to collect the the samples on December 23, in the presence of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner, and send them for analysis to the Analyst’s laboratory, when a writ petition filed by Ayyappa Spices of Idukki, challenging the award of the contract of supply of cardamom to Mr. Sunil came up for hearing. According to the petitioner-firm, it had last year supplied more than 9,000 kg of cardamom to the TDB. It participated in the tendering process for the supply of cardamom at Sabarimala for a period from October 1, 2022, to September 20, 2023. In fact, three tenders were invited by the TDB. Later, the petitioner was informed by the TDB that the samples sent by the petitioner contained some pesticide residues. The petitioner said that all tenders were cancelled on the ground that the samples supplied by the participants contained pesticide residues. The petitioner claimed that it was the only contractor who had given colourless cardamom. The TDB then invoked the urgency clause and sought to purchase cardamom through local purchases. Thus, the Board invited quotations from their own people without giving any newspaper advertisement and awarded the contract of supply to Mr. Sunil, the petitioner said.

The petitioner alleged that the sample given by Mr. Sunil was tested at the laboratory at Pampa which had no facility to identify the pesticide residues. It was alleged that the same cardamom which found negative results at Thiruvananthapuram laboratory was found statutory at Pampa.

The TDB was now purchasing the cardamom at ₹1,558 per kg whereas the petitioner had quoted a price of ₹1,491 per kg. In fact, the sample from the local supplier was collected after the tender was opened. The TDB wanted to purchase cardamom locally with a view to indulging in corruption. In fact, the present supplier had no previous experience. Nor he had an FSSAI certificate. Besides, the sample was not tested at the Thiruvananthapuram laboratory. Therefore, the petitioner sought a directive to conduct an analysis of the cardamom purchased from Mr. Sunil after the cancellation of the tenders at the government lab in Thiruvananthapuram.