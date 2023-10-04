HamberMenu
Carcasses of eight puppies found near Kalamukku fishing harbour; case registered

October 04, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of eight puppies were exhumed from a spot near Kalamukku fishing harbour on Vypeen island on Wednesday.

The bodies were exhumed on the basis of a complaint filed by Sajitha, a resident of Panangadu, with the Mulavukad police on September 21, alleging that a security personnel at a hotel near the fishing harbour was responsible for the death of the two-month-old puppies.

The complainant stated that she had been providing food to a stray dog and her puppies for some time. On September 20, she found the dog with a broken leg at a spot near the fishing harbour. The puppies were missing. She took the injured dog to the Government Veterinary Hospital, Ernakulam, and informed the Animal Welfare Board about the incident.

The Mulavukad police filed a first information report by including the security personnel as the suspect. Based on the leads given by a few persons, they identified the place where the puppies were buried. The remains have been sent for forensic examination after carrying out a post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 11 (i)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The police said that action would be taken based on the leads emerging from the post-mortem and forensic examination.

