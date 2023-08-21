Carcass of Indian Ocean humpback dolphin found on Fort Kochi beach 

August 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A team of scientists from the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology, deputed by its director G.V.M. Gupta to study the stranding of a dolphin on the Fort Kochi beach on Monday, found that the carcass belonged to an Indian Ocean humpback dolphin of the species Sousa plumbea, commonly found in the nearshore waters of Kochi.

A communication from the institute said the team of scientists comprised R. Sendhil Kumar, K. Chandrasekar, G. Kuberan and Madhu Magesh. The team took morphometric measurements, which indicated that the carcass belonged to a young adult male dolphin with a total length of approximately three meters and a weight of about 200 kg.

Given its size, it is presumed that the dolphin was around 10 years old. These dolphins can live up to 40 years and may attain a length of 3.5 meters. They primarily feed on small fishes and crabs, said the communication.

As the specimen had begun to putrefy and no clear injury marks were observed, the cause of death could not be immediately identified. However, the Forest department will conduct an autopsy on the specimen and collect tissue samples to confirm the reason behind its death.

The CMLRE has requested tissue samples for further examination of the specimen and to confirm the species through molecular studies. Details of the stranding would be stored and archived in the IndOBIS (Indian Ocean Biodiversity Information System) portal maintained by the Centre, facilitating a better understanding of marine mammal strandings across the country, said the communication.