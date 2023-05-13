Carbon-neutral project under way on pilot basis in four local bodies in Ernakulam

May 13, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

A comprehensive, three-phased net-zero carbon project to bring down emission levels at the local body level to zero has been launched on a pilot basis in four local bodies in Ernakulam district.

Amballoor, Chittattukara, Asamannoor, and Rayamangalam are among the 94 local bodies across the State where the project has been launched in keeping with State government’s declared goal of achieving zero emission level by 2050.

“Local bodies remain critical to the project being implemented by the Nava Kerala Mission with technical support from institutions such as Kannur Government Engineering College, Energy Management Centre, and the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The project will be implemented in three phases with goals set for local bodies in the short, interim and long term,” said S. Ranjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

The survey for calculating carbon emission levels in government and quasi-government bodies, cooperative institutions, and public sector enterprises has been completed in Amballoor and Chittattukara panchayats, while it will be undertaken shortly in the other two panchayats. In the second phase of the survey, educational institutions and allied institutes will be covered. The objective is to wrap up the survey latest by June 15. This will be followed by an assessment of the carbon sequestration capacity of local bodies.

During the initial phase for the short-term period of two years, local bodies will be encouraged to undertake projects that encourage the cheapest energy efficient activities such as proper waste management, creating green hubs for carbon sequestering, cleaning waterbodies and restoring their flow, and encouraging the use of energy-efficient equipment.

The interim goals set during a course of five years will be realised by turning wards and public transport energy-efficient. Tax relief and subsidy for those adopting carbon-neutral measures will also be explored during this phase. The long-term goals set for a period in excess of five years involve designing energy-efficient machines, proper soil conservation through measures such as shift in farming to carbon-neutral methods.

“Chittattukara has made significant ground by emphasising on carbon-neutral projects over the past one year with the support of the Kannur Government Engineering College. In due course, the net-zero carbon project will be expanded to more local bodies,” said Ms. Ranjini.