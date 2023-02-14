ADVERTISEMENT

Carbon money can help ailing natural rubber sector

February 14, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Natural rubber has negative carbon footprint and turning it into a viable financial instrument can help the ailing rubber sector, according to James Jacob, managing director, Plantation Corporation of Kerala.

Dr. Jacob was making a presentation at a seminar on policies on trends and scope of carbon trading. The seminar was organised by the Directorate of Planations, Department of Industries and Commerce, for stakeholders in the plantation industry. He said voluntary carbon trading within the country should become a major agenda.

While the carbon sequestration capacity of rubber plantations is high, the scope for expansion in Kerala remained dim. At the same time, climate change will affect natural rubber production in the State, which now accounts for roughly 67% of the area under cultivation and around 75% of production. The acreage under natural rubber is increasing in the northeast, and a plantation programme backed by the tyre industry is in progress there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. S. Sudha Srinivasan, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, in her presentation underscored the way plantation crops were able to help carbon sequestration. She also spoke about carbon trading process in relation to the plantation sector.

Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Director, Indian Institute of Plantation Management, and A.K. Jaleel, chairman, Association of Planters Kerala, were among those who spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US