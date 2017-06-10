Car falls into waterbody; driver escapes unhurt

A car fell into a waterbody from the service road beneath the Thykoodam Bridge on Friday around 1.30 p.m.

However, the lone occupant and driver of the vehicle, Jagadeesh Mandal from Bihar, and his colleague who dived into the water to rescue him escaped unhurt after being eventually rescued by a person called Antony, an employee of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), who happened to pass by the area on a motorcycle.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, Mr. Mandal was driving his way to a workshop under the Thaikkudam Bridge where he was employed.

“The car emerged from Bund Road and was climbing up the incline of the service road leading to the foot of the bridge when a two-wheeler rider suddenly emerged in front. The driver lost control of the car when he tried to avoid a collision and in the process was thrown into the waterbody as there was no barrier separating the road from the waterbody,” said A. Unnikrishnan, Gandhi Nagar Station Officer of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. As the incident took place near the workshop, his colleague happened to witness it and he plunged into the water to rescue him. Both were rescued by the time fire force personnel arrived on the scene.

However, Philomina, a homemaker in the locality who claimed to have witnessed the incident, said the car fell into the water when the driver tried to reverse the vehicle.