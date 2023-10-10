ADVERTISEMENT

Car boot sale in Kochi from November 3

October 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day car boot sale, where sellers will bring their products in cars, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium ground from November 3.

Diagun Ventures, a start-up, is organising the event in association with the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The car boot market will be active from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Individuals and institutions can take part in the sale. Sellers need to register to take part in the event, which is aimed at providing an opportunity to small and medium industries as well as street vendors to legally market their products, according to a communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US