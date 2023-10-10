Car boot sale in Kochi from November 3

October 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

A three-day car boot sale, where sellers will bring their products in cars, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium ground from November 3.

Diagun Ventures, a start-up, is organising the event in association with the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The car boot market will be active from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Individuals and institutions can take part in the sale. Sellers need to register to take part in the event, which is aimed at providing an opportunity to small and medium industries as well as street vendors to legally market their products, according to a communication.