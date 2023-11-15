HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Capturing the magic of Neelakurinji

November 15, 2023 06:19 am | Updated 06:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A photo exhibition on Neelakurinji by Dr. Jomy Augustine, former Head of the Department of Botany at St. Thomas College, Pala, under way at Maharaja’s College in Kochi on Tuesday.

A photo exhibition on Neelakurinji by Dr. Jomy Augustine, former Head of the Department of Botany at St. Thomas College, Pala, under way at Maharaja’s College in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, presented a unique event on Tuesday as it hosted memorable photographs of the Strobilanthes (Neelakurinji) plants along the Western Ghats captured by a senior researcher over the past three decades.

Nearly 65 photographs by Dr. Jomy Augustine, former Head of the Department of Botany at St. Thomas College, Pala, were on display at the venue. An expert in Neelakurinji, he had traversed the full length of the Western Ghats in search of the magic weaved by the protected species. “Each variety had its own special features and these photographs helped me in capturing the magic moments of the flower that blossoms only during certain years,” he said.

The photography exhibition, which was supported by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, was organised by the Department of Botany at Maharaja’s College. Dr. Augustine said that he had travelled to the hill ranges on several occasions to document the various species. Each visit had gifted its own special moments to cherish forever, he said. It was his 35th exhibition of photographs on Neelakurinji at the Maharaja’s College. “I am planning to hold around 100 such exhibitions,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.